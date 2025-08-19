Port Canaveral completes bunkering for world’s largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, has been refuelled with LNG for the first time at Port Canaveral ahead of her maiden voyage.

The LNG fuelling was completed by JAX LNG, Pivotal LNG, and Seaside LNG, which dispatched bunker vessel Clean Everglades to supply Star of the Seas with enough fuel to last a few weeks. The entire operation took approximately seven hours, and was monitored by Canaveral Fire Rescue’s Fireboat2, the specially outfitted marine firefighting rescue vessel, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Star of the Seas set sail on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral 16 August 2025 and launched week-long cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from 31August 2025.