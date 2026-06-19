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  4. MOL signs deal to supply bio-LNG fuel for car carriers in Europe

MOL signs deal to supply bio-LNG fuel for car carriers in Europe

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LNG Industry,

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has signed new supply agreements in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean region to expand the use of bio-LNG fuel on MOL-operated LNG-fuelled car carriers.

Titan, part of Molgas will continue to supply bio-LNG fuel in Northwest Eu-rope, while Axpo will take charge of supply in the Mediterranean region.

This agreement makes it possible for the company to supply bio-LNG fuel for automobile carriers in the Mediterranean region (Port of Malaga and Barcelona, Spain), following the bio-LNG fuel supply agreement in Western Europe, which commenced in March 2025.

Bio-LNG fuel is liquefied methane produced primarily from biomass such as livestock manure and food waste. It is an immediately available clean fuel that can contribute to carbon neutrality by significantly reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while utilising the LNG fuel supply infrastructure already in place.

The bio-LNG fuel to be supplied in this initiative has a lifecycle carbon inten-sity (carbon dioxide emissions per unit of energy consumption) of -15 g-CO2/MJ or less, from production through consumption. Furthermore, this bio-LNG fuel has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC-EU)).

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/19062026/mol-signs-deal-to-supply-bio-lng-fuel-for-car-carriers-in-europe/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG as fuel news LNG news in Europe