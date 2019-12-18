6000th LNG tank truck departs Polish terminal

Polskie LNG has posted on social media, claiming that the 6000th LNG tank truck has successfully departed its terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland.

According to the post, as much as 230 000 m3 of LNG has been loaded onto trucks at the Polish facility to date.

Polskie LNG began constructing the plant in 2010. Since its completion, the facility has contributed to the energy security of both Poland and Central and Eastern Europe.

The terminal offers the following services: unloading LNG from LNG carriers at the unloading jetty; LNG process storage in cryogenic tanks; LNG regasification and send-out of natural gas to the National Transmission System; and LNG transhipment onto tanker trucks and ISO containers.