HMM places LNG-fuelled newbuilding order

HMM has placed an order new vessels worth KRW 4 trillion, including 12 13 000 TEU sister ships and two very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

The 13 000 TEU container vessels, all LNG dual-fuelled ships, will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy and Hanhwa Ocean.

As decarbonisation regulations from the IMO and EU continue to strengthen, LNG is viewed as one of the most readily deployable lower-emission fuels. According to Clarksons Research, alternative fuel vessels made up nearly 50% of all newbuildings ordered in last year, with over 70% powered by LNG.

By adding these new LNG dual-fuelled vessels to its existing portfolio, which already includes methanol-powered containerships and LNG-powered vessels, HMM continues to strengthen its position in sustainable shipping. The new VLCCs will also contribute to diversifying and reinforcing the company’s bulk fleet portfolio.