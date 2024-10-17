Repsol supplies bio-LNG to Brittany Ferries

Repsol has started supplying bio-LNG to Brittany Ferries’ LNG-fuelled vessels, Salamanca and Santoña, at the LNG-bunkering terminal in Santander, Spain. This is the first test of its kind for the two companies, consisting of the supply three truck-loads, totalling 60 t of bio-LNG, and it is the first supply of its kind in Spain.

The collaboration between Repsol and Brittany Ferries highlights the firm commitment of both companies to the use of renewable fuels and the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

The use of bio-LNG can reduce the emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) equivalent over 100% compared to the use of conventional LNG, depending on the feedstock to produce the biomethane. Additionally, the use of bio-LNG in the ferries does not require any changes to the engines and allows for the same performance of the vessels, as the bio-LNG has the same chemical composition as conventional LNG.

The fuel is produced at the first bio-LNG facility in Spain located in As Somozas, in the northern Spanish region of Galicia. It is a produced from waste from the agri-food industry, agriculture, and households, as well as sewage plant sludge.

“This test is the next significant step on Brittany Ferries journey to a more sustainable future,” explained Bertrand Crispils, Head of Energy Transition, Brittany Ferries. “The first three truck-loads of bio-LNG are the starting gun for Brittany Ferries to progressively substitute fossil fuels with greener alternatives. Combining the use of biofuels with other measures, such as electrification and efficient hydro-dynamics, means we can fully mobilise in the battle to cut greenhouse gas emissions.”

Carlos Martin Iglesias, LNG Bunker trader at Repsol, added: “With these first supplies of bio-LNG, we provide another option for the maritime sector to reduce the CO 2 emissions from its activities. This trial is another proof of the commitment of Repsol to the energy transition and to supplying different energy alternatives to help its customers advance in their decarbonisation processes.”

This first supply of bio-LNG follows significant investments that Brittany Ferries has made to have a more sustainable fleet of ships. Between 2020 – 2025, five new vessels will be joining the fleet, four of which will be powered by LNG. This includes two vessels already serving long-haul routes and two LNG-electric hybrids that are expected to arrive at the end of 2024. Currently under construction, the hybrids will be ready for commercial services in the spring of 2025.