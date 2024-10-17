Gasum opens Norway’s largest biogas station in Bærum

Gasum has opened a biogas filling station west of Oslo, significantly expanding its biogas infrastructure in Norway. The biogas filling station, built in co-operation with landowner Eiendomsspar, offers compressed and liquefied biogas in response to an increased demand for sustainable fuels in Norway.

The Skui station is Gasum's seventh bio-LNG filling station in Norway and the 50th bio-LNG filling station in the Nordic countries. The station is strategically located west of Oslo along the E16 highway, serving logistics companies in the region and facilitating long-haul traffic between Oslo and the west coast of Norway. Gasum plans to construct more filling stations during 2025 between Oslo and Bergen to enable fossil free transport solutions between Oslo and Bergen.

Gasum has collaborated with landowner Eiendomsspar and logistics company Gunnar Knutsen to open the station. Gunnar Knutsen has been testing the filling station since August. The filling station is now open to all users.

“We are very excited to expand our network of gas filling stations in Norway. This is an important step in continuing to develop the infrastructure around Oslo and make it possible to drive on biogas all over southern Norway by the end of 2025. I am happy to see considerable interest in biogas in Norway by major logistics players. By expanding the Nordic gas filling station network, we can also provide new opportunities for local companies to substantially lower their emissions,” said Jogeir Munkeby, Sales Manager, Traffic Norway at Gasum.

“For Victoria Eiendom, Eiendomsspar, and me personally, it is an honour to be able to open a biogas station with Gasum in Skui. I grew up with trucks and diesel, my father imported Scania trucks and gave us children NOK 2 for every Scania truck we spotted on the road. If it was another brand, we had to pay NOK 1 back. If biogas had existed at the time, I am convinced that he would have given us NOK 5 for every biogas Scania, and would not have asked any money back for biogas trucks of other brands. In short, it's fantastic to be able to contribute to the green transition in such a concrete and positive way as a new biogas station in collaboration with Gasum,” added Christian Ringnes, Owner and Chairman of Victoria Eiendom and Eiendomsspar.

“We have been using biogas trucks for three years and we now have 57 biogas trucks. A biogas filling station in Skui will make it easier for the transport of construction materials such as large quantities of earth and rock in the area west of Oslo. Until now we have been filling up with biogas at Furuset in Oslo and Yggeseth in Asker. The station in Skui will solve a lot of the capacity issues and make the transition to greener transport easier in the greater Oslo region. It also doesn’t hurt that the facility is located right next to our base in Bærum,” concluded Frank Vestveit, CEO of Gunnar Knutsen AS.