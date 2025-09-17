Anthony Veder and Gasum to advance FuelEU Maritime compliance with bio-LNG

Gasum and Anthony Veder are expanding their partnership to meet FuelEU Maritime requirements and drive emission reductions at sea. Two Anthony Veder LNG carriers that are chartered by Gasum, Coral Energy and Coral EnergICE, will be sailing on bio-LNG, contributing compliance surplus to Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool. Anthony Veder is also joining Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool with more ships from their fleet, providing the opportunity to secure regulation compliance.

“We are very pleased that we can sail both Coral Energy and Coral EnergICE on bio-LNG. This will enable us to flexibly expand the capacity for our FuelEU Maritime pool even further, as demand is heating up towards the end of the first year of the regulation. At the same time, it’s great that a long-time partner such as Anthony Veder can also rely on us for their compliance pooling needs,” said Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime, Gasum.

“We at Anthony Veder are very happy that our vessels Coral Energy and Coral EnergICE will be running on bio-LNG and contributing to significant emission reductions in the maritime sector. Joining Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool was a natural continuation of our long-time partnership, as we found the service to be the most cost-effective and reliable way to manage the requirements of the regulation,” added Björn van de Weerdhof, Commercial and Sustainability Director, Anthony Veder.

The EU’s FuelEU Maritime regulation aims to decrease emissions from the maritime sector by requiring ship owners to decrease the carbon intensity of the fuel used by vessels by initially 2% from the start of 2025. The required reduction will grow progressively every five years up to 80% by 2050.

To make the transition to low-emission fuel easier, the EU allows for the pooling of vessels, meaning that one vessel can compensate for the emission reductions on behalf of another. In Gasum’s pool, dedicated vessels run on bio-LNG to generate compliance that is then allocated to other ships.