Peninsula completes LNG bunkering for ‘K’ LINE in Gibraltar

Peninsula, a global leader in marine energy solutions, has announced the LNG bunkering of the car carrier, Thor Highway, by its LNG bunker vessel, Levante LNG. The supply operation was carried out for our customer ‘K’ LINE in Gibraltar.

The Thor Highway, operated by ‘K’ LINE, is a newly-built LNG dual-fuelled car carrier chartered by the company and was delivered this year. The vessel is part of ‘K’ LINE’s continued commitment to lower carbon shipping solutions. Peninsula’s Tokyo office was integral in facilitating this deal through the strong relationship built with ‘K’ LINE locally.

The operation was carried out by Levante LNG, showcasing Peninsula's leading and evolving lower-carbon fuel offering. The smooth delivery also highlights Gibraltar and its Port Authority’s ambition in making their port a key hub for LNG bunkering in the Mediterranean.

Peninsula’s Head of Sustainability and Alternative Fuels, Nacho de Miguel, said: “The LNG-powered vessel order book is looking very healthy over the coming years. This further validates our decision to develop LNG bunkering solutions in the early stages of the marine fuel transition.

“Due to the ever-growing experience in supplies undertaken by our alternative fuels, physical, and reselling desks, we are constantly increasing our ability to better service our customers. ‘K’ LINE’s trust in Peninsula for supplying the Thor Highway is a testament to our growing presence in the LNG space and our ability to service customers from across the globe.”