HUMI initiates mini LNG plant development

In an effort to strengthen national energy security and support the priority programmes of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, PT OTS Internasional (OTSI), a subsidiary of PT Humpuss Maritim Internasional Tbk (HUMI), is initiating the development of a small scale LNG processing facility in Bojonegoro, East Java, Indonesia.

This strategic project is being carried out through OTSI’s business unit, PT Hutama Metana Perkasa. This step serves as concrete evidence of the group’s commitment to providing cleaner, more efficient energy solutions and supporting the availability of NG supplies for domestic needs. The construction of this facility is planned for a 1.6 ha. site with a capacity of 5 million ft3/d. This small scale LNG plant is intended to support supplies from West Java to East Java.

The President Director of HUMI Group, Ari Askhara, stated: “The initiation of this small scale LNG plant is more than just a business expansion; it is tangible proof of our commitment to supporting national energy independence. By optimising local potential in Bojonegoro and partnering with experienced collaborators, we are optimistic that we can provide energy solutions that are more affordable and sustainable compared to fuel oil.”

In executing this project, PT Hutama Metana Perkasa has established a strategic collaboration with a global technology partner, China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd. This co-operation includes the implementation of the latest technology for efficiently processing natural gas into liquid form on a medium scale (mini plant). The physical construction process through to the operational stage is estimated to take between 12 – 15 months. The presence of this facility is expected to shorten the energy supply chain for industries and other energy needs in the East Java region and its surroundings. This initiation is also a concrete step by HUMI Group, through OTSI, to align its business strategy with the Asta Cita of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

The Director of PT OTS Internasional, Taufik, explained: “We express our gratitude for the support and synergy of the group that has strived for the implementation of this initiative. We also welcome the collaboration established with our international partner. Hopefully, this small scale LNG plant can contribute to the company’s progress and support government programmes.”

To mark the start of the small scale LNG plant construction, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on 12 March 2026 in Bojonegoro. The event was attended by officials within the Humpuss Group, as well as representatives from the partners involved, namely PGN and Camcee.