GNV Aurora completes first LNG bunkering in Genoa

A technical meeting has been in the port of Genoa, aboard the GNV Aurora – the second ship in the GNV fleet powered by LNG and the fourth unit in the first series of next-generation ferries built at the GSI shipyard in Guangzhou. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the ship's technologies and the port's modernisation process.

The guests were welcomed by Matteo Catani , CEO of GNV, together with representatives of the main institutions and industrial partners involved, including Matteo Paroli , President of the Western Ligurian Sea Port System Authority, Captain Marco Nobile, Head of the Technical-Administrative Department representing the Port Authority of Genoa, and Simone Rodolfi , Head of Origination of Axpo Italia, as well as other operating partners.

As happened last December with GNV Virgo, the company's first LNG-powered ship, the operation was made possible thanks to the close collaboration between ADSP, GNV, the Genoa Port Authority, and energy partner, Axpo.

Bunkering represents much more than a technical operation: it symbolises maritime transport's entry into the era of LNG, currently the most sustainable fuel available on a large scale for the maritime sector, and a crucial first step toward decarbonising the sector. It also demonstrates the Port of Genoa's ability to evolve toward more modern and sustainable energy solutions.

ADSP, through President Matteo Paroli, and GNV announced that by this summer, if the schedule is met, the first cold ironing test will be conducted on a GNV ferry in the port of Genoa. Cold ironing represents a strategic technological solution for reducing emissions in port areas: by connecting the ship to the shore-side electricity grid, the onboard generators can be shut down, eliminating carbon dioxide emissions and almost completely eliminating other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and sulfur, with direct benefits for air quality in the port and surrounding communities.

“[This] operation represents a key moment for GNV and the Port of Genoa,” said Catani. “This isn't just bunkering: it's concrete confirmation of the company's innovation journey, with new LNG-powered ships that significantly reduce emissions, pave the way for cold ironing, and strengthen our commitment to environmental sustainability. This transition is structural, not episodic, and it concretely enhances the daily work of those who work on ships and in ports. Today's event is the continuation of the journey begun with GNV Virgo and confirms how collaboration between the port, shipowner, and energy partner is key to making the maritime system increasingly modern and sustainable.”

Catani commented: “Investing in LNG is a strategic choice for GNV and the MSC Group, essential for reducing emissions and innovating maritime transport. Energy price volatility currently affects the entire fuel market, not just LNG. In this scenario, our membership in the MSC Group and our strong collaborations with supply chain partners allow us to robustly address these dynamics, managing their effects along the entire value chain and ensuring operational continuity. Ferry transport also remains one of the most efficient and sustainable solutions for the mobility of people and goods in the Mediterranean.”

“The full development of cold ironing and the strengthening of the LNG distribution network in Italian ports are key steps to making decarbonisation effective and competitive. Genoa confirms its role as a pioneering hub, and we will continue to collaborate with all operating partners to consolidate innovation and sustainability,” concluded Catani.

Paroli stated: “Today's bunkering confirms that the energy transition in maritime transport is no longer a theoretical goal, but an industrial process already underway in our ports. LNG currently represents the most technologically mature and immediately available solution for significantly reducing emissions in the sector, but above all, it represents a concrete step towards even more advanced energy models. The Port Authority is working along several lines: from the development of alternative fuel bunkering to the full deployment of cold ironing, and the construction of a port ecosystem capable of accommodating the energy technologies of future shipping. In the coming months, we will also begin technical testing of the cold ironing system in the port of Genoa using a ferry from the GNV fleet, an important operational step that will allow us to field-test the integration between the new shoreside electrical infrastructure and the vessels operating on regular services.”

“At LetExpo Verona, a significant step was taken in the shared journey with institutional partners and qualified energy operators. We are working with them to develop a trial dedicated to the production of hydrogen fuelled by self-generated energy using new energy systems developed by the Port Authority in the port of Savona. This cutting-edge initiative aims to enable the production and use of green energy directly within the port, ushering in a new era of source diversification and the decarbonisation of maritime activities. This journey requires investment, infrastructure, and strong collaboration between institutions, shipowners, and energy operators, and Genoa is demonstrating it possesses all of these pre-requisites. Today, ships powered by alternative fuels still represent a limited share of the global fleet, but the picture is rapidly changing when considering ongoing investments, clearly revealing the direction of travel: over a quarter of the new ships currently commissioned by shipyards and due to enter service in the coming years are already designed to use alternative fuels or dual-fuel systems, a sign that the energy transition is now embedded in the sector's industrial decisions. The real challenge is not so much technological as infrastructural, and ports will play a decisive role. This is why we are committed to anticipating this transformation, building the conditions today for the Western Ligurian Sea port system to become one of the most advanced energy hubs in the Mediterranean.”

Simone Demarchi, CEO of Axpo Italia, commented: “Following the first bunkering operation last December on the GNV Virgo, which was followed by operations every two days, this new operation will continue at the same rate, providing substance and continuity to our small scale LNG operations in the port of Genoa. This operation confirms the validity of a strategic path based on innovation, sus-tainability, and modern maritime transport. It leverages the Group's international expertise and know-how for our country, and was developed in conjunction with a key partner like GNV and with the collaboration of the Genoa port authorities. As a company that took its first steps right here in Genoa, we can only be proud to participate in a new project that projects the city and its port into the future.”

Captain Nobile concluded: “Since 4 December 2025, when the first bio-LNG refuelling took place via ship-to-ship for the latest-generation vessel GNV Virgo, the activity has been repeated weekly, both day and night, at the various berths of the Stazioni Marittime Terminal to meet the needs of the vessel's routes and call times. Today, with the refuelling of the sister vessel, GNV Aurora, we have taken another step forward, making this type of operation consistent. Once again, collaboration between all the stakeholders involved, both public and private, has been crucial, and in particular the synergy between the Port Authority, the ASL Workplace Prevention and Safety Service, the GNV shipping company, and Axpo Italia. The next step, which is already underway, will be to develop regulations to govern this special type of bunkering within the Port of Genoa for all LNG and bio-LNG ships, building on the significant experience already gained. This is a truly significant step towards greater sustainability for the port and maritime traffic, alongside other important initiatives such as the electrification of the docks.”