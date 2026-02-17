Volvo Trucks reaches LNG-powered milestone

Volvo’s gas-powered trucks are growing in volume as more markets are embracing alternative fuels that enable significant reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. 2025 was Volvo’s best sales year ever for trucks powered by gas.

Volvo Trucks has now delivered more than 10 000 gas-powered trucks globally since the company introduced this technology in 2018. So far, UK is Volvo’s leading market, followed by Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and France. New upcoming gas markets include India and Latin America, where volumes are growing steadily.

Volvo’s gas engines are offered in the heavy-duty Volvo FM, FH, and FH Aero ranges, and can effortlessly run on conventional LNG or bio-LNG, a non-fossil gas derived from organic waste replacing LNG.

“Volvo’s gas engine technology is a leading solution in terms of power, torque, engine response, and fuel efficiency, and our customers also appreciate the strong performance, drivability, and overall comfort of our gas-powered trucks,” said Jan Hjelmgren, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks. “We see substantial potential for gas-powered trucks as an important step on the journey toward zero-emission transport.”

Volvo’s gas-powered trucks can travel up to 1000 km on a single tank, making them well suited for long-haul and regional distribution, as well as construction operations. They are a practical alternative to other low-emission solutions at a time when transport operators and freight buyers are seeking more sustainable options.

In several countries, there is already a well-developed network of gas filling stations and rapidly expanding access to bio-LNG. Some examples are Germany, Norway, Finland, and Sweden where all gas filling stations now offer the fuel. This enables many users to achieve carbon dioxide reductions of up to 100% (Well-to-Wheel). In markets where tax incentives and public support for renewable fuels and low emissions are available, bio-LNG becomes a highly cost-effective alternative.

Volvo’s advanced gas engine technology is derived from its highly successful D13 powertrain, delivering diesel-like performance while substantially cutting carbon dioxide emissions.