Gasum opens eighth gas filling station in Sweden

Gasum has announced that, on 13 December, it opened its first gas filling station in Skåne, Kristianstad, Sweden.

The station serves heavy-duty vehicles, offering both LBG and LNG as low-emission fuels. It is the company’s eighth station in Sweden. In addition to expanding the gas filling station network, Gasum claims that it is also focusing on biogas capacity increase. The company is building a biogas plant at Stora Enso’s Nymölla pulp and paper mill.

Mikael Antonsson, Director, Traffic, Gasum Sweden, said: “With the opening of Kristianstad’s gas filling station, we are strengthening the gas filling station infrastructure in southern Sweden. Expanding the gas filling station network along the main highways in Sweden enables more Swedish logistics companies to lower emissions and switch to LNG and LBG.

“It’s also great to see that awareness of low-emission fuel alternatives are increasing, thus becoming more popular among logistics companies.”

According to the statement, the opening of this latest gas filling station has increased the interest in gas in the Skåne region. For example, Åhus-based Green L Equipment AB is aiming to introduce its first gas truck as soon as possible.

Mårten Andersson, Managing Director of Green L Equipment AB, said: “I have been following the development of gas trucks for about a year now. When I heard the news about a new biogas plant and a filling station in the area, I knew I wanted to add a gas truck in my fleet. I have sent an application to Klimatklivet and now I’m waiting to see how much they will support our gas truck investment. The fact that gas as fuel is environmentally friendly is important to Green L Equipment, as we aim to be carbon neutral in the future. This will also support our customers’ work to lower their emissions. For example, our customer HKScan is aiming to have 100 % fossil free transports before 2025.”

Wastewater from Stora Enso’s pulp and paper mill will be turned into renewable energy in 2020

In 2018, Gasum announced its plans to construct a biogas plant at Stora Enso’s Nymölla pulp and paper mill. The plant, which is operated by Gasum, will turn the mill’s wastewater into renewable LBG. As a result, the resource efficacy of the mill increase simultaneously as its climate footprint will decrease. The produced biogas will be used in road traffic, marine and industry segments. The plant is expected to start operating during 2H20, and LBG made from the paper mill’s wastewater will also be available at Kristianstad’s filling station.

Erik Woode, Business development manager Industry & Public transport, Gasum, said: “The circular economy cooperation with Stora Enso’s pulp and paper mill in Nymölla is a great project and show how local side streams can be utilised efficiently in an industrial level production of renewable fuel. In addition, this will increase the capacity of Swedish biogas production.”