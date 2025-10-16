CMA CGM signs LOI for dual-fuel LNG containerships

The CMA CGM Group has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for six state-of-the-art LNG-powered containerships to be built at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), India. This move makes the Group the first major foreign carrier to commission LNG vessels from an Indian shipyard. All six vessels will be registered under the Indian flag.

The newbuilds, each with a capacity of 1700 TEUs, demonstrate CMA CGM's commitment to a more sustainable shipping as they can run on LNG and are ready for low-carbon fuels, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the Group’s ambition to be net-zero carbon by 2050. The project at Cochin Shipyard will also be run with the technical co-operation of Korean shipbuilder, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

This initiative underscores CMA CGM’s commitment to India’s maritime vision and strategic national priorities, including Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Group is actively investing across the Indian maritime value chain, spanning strategic terminals, maritime services, and shipbuilding, while also reflagging vessels under the Indian registry. At the same time, it is enhancing local maritime employment through expanded crewing and manning operations in India. CMA CGM will reflag four vessels under the Indian registry in 2025 and aims to recruit 1000 Indian seafarers by the end of the year. In 2026, CMA CGM plans to hire an additional 500 Indian seafarers.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, stated: “I am pleased that CMA CGM is the first international shipping company to order LNG vessels built in India. This milestone reflects the trust we place in India’s industrial and technological capabilities and supports Prime Minister Modi’s ambition to make India a global shipbuilding power. India is a strategic country for CMA CGM, where we invest, train, and innovate. Beyond shipbuilding, we are strengthening our partnerships in logistics, maritime training, and sustainable transport to support India’s growth and contribute to the decarbonisation of global trade.”

Madhu S Nair, CMD of Cochin Shipyard, added: “We are pleased that CMA CGM has chosen CSL to be part of this land mark initiative. CSL is committed to deliver high quality vessels with sustainable solutions to meet the market expectation of the future shipping. This project is also of great significance to CSL as we are collaborating with the largest shipbuilding group HD KSOE as the major partner, which further reinforces our commitment to bring the best in class solutions through partnerships, to serve clients across the globe.”