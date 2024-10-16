Asda invests in new bio-LNG refuelling stations

Asda is investing in two new bio-LNG refuelling facilities, as the retailer continues to make progress towards reducing overall carbon emissions.

Working closely with Gasrec – a major fuel provider for commercial vehicles in the UK – the new refuelling facilities in Warrington and Dartford now mean Asda has 13 fully operational bio-LNG stations strategically located across the UK.

With over 780 vehicles, Asda operates the largest fleet of LNG-fuelled trucks in the UK, with this type of fuel a leading, lower carbon alternative to diesel. Through the new infrastructure, Asda will continue its efforts to decarbonise its operations, aiming to achieve net-zero operations by 2040.

Earlier this year, Asda revealed in its annual ESG report it had reduced operational carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) in 2023 by 41% since 2015, with a target to achieve a 50% reduction by 2025.

John Rogerson, Central Fleet Operations Manager at Asda, said: “LNG trucks are currently the leading alternative fuel option for operators like ourselves and with over 780 LNG vehicles, we operate the largest fleet of LNG-fuelled trucks in the UK.

“Our continued investment in a UK-wide LNG distribution network forms an essential part of our objective to reduce overall carbon emissions across our operations, and towards building a sustainable business for the future.”

James Westcott, Chief Commercial Officer of Gasrec, added: “We have forged a strong relationship with Asda and it’s a real pleasure to be able to deliver these two latest facilities for them, as they continue to expand their growing gas fleet and invest in a cleaner and greener fuel source.

“As one of the UK’s largest retailers, Asda understands the urgency in the need to cut emissions from its fleet as we all work towards a more sustainable transport sector. Bio-LNG remains a leading alternative to diesel for long-haul operations and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.”

This investment comes after Asda recently launched a new sustainability-linked enhancement to its Supply Chain Finance scheme in partnership with HSBC UK. Launching in January 2025, the facility will see the retailer use financial incentives to encourage better sustainability practices within its supply chain.