Cheniere reaches substantial completion of Train 6 at CCL Stage 3

Cheniere has reached the substantial completion of Train 6 of the Corpus Christi Liquefaction (CCL) Stage 3 project in Texas, US.

Like the five midscale trains before it, Train 6 has been delivered safely and ahead of schedule, boosting Cheniere’s ability to supply the world with the critical energy it needs.

Cheniere continues to work closely with Bechtel Corp., its engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, and expects to complete the full seven-train, 10+ million tpy expansion later in 2026.

Once completed, the project will raise CCL’s LNG production capacity to more than 25 million tpy and Cheniere’s overall capacity to more than 55 million tpy.

Cheniere is constructing two more midscale trains at CCL as part of its Midscale Trains 8 & 9 and Debottlenecking project. The expansion is expected to add another 5 million tpy of liquefaction capacity by late 2028.

Cheniere has more than 40 million tpy of additional brownfield capacity expansion projects in the regulatory permitting process, giving the company line of sight to potentially surpass 100 million tpy of LNG production capacity by the mid-2030s.