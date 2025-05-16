Swedish-produced bio-LNG bunkered at Port of Gothenburg

For the first time, St1 and St1 Biokraft have delivered their own Swedish-produced bio-LNG to the maritime sector — as Terntank's vessel Tern Ocean was bunkered at the Port of Gothenburg. St1 and St1 Biokraft are now aiming to become large scale suppliers of biomethane for shipping, while the Port of Gothenburg continues to pursue its goal of becoming Scandinavia’s primary bunkering hub for alternative fuels.

The bunkering operation carried out at quay 519 in the Port of Gothenburg was an important pilot test for St1 and St1 Biokraft as suppliers of biomethane to the maritime sector. The operation also served as a pressure test of the collaboration required across all parts of the value chain, with Terntank, gas infrastructure owner Nordion Energi, and the producers themselves all playing crucial roles.

“In order to accelerate the maritime sector’s transition, it is essential that all actors across the value chain pull in the same direction, cooperate, and translate ambitions into practice. We are pleased to have all of this in place at the Port of Gothenburg,” said Therese Jällbrink, Head of Renewable Energy at the Port of Gothenburg.

Biomethane is a renewable fuel well-suited for the maritime sector, thanks to established routines for handling the fuel in a shipping context, as well as growing long-term demand from shipping companies and increased availability among producers.

“Bio-LNG is an important part of the fuel palette that must be available to support the shipping industry's transition. It is one of the fuels the Port of Gothenburg is working with within the framework of green shipping corridors, aimed at creating the conditions for fossil-free logistics chains. This bunkering operation brings us another step closer to our ambition of becoming Scandinavia’s primary bunkering hub for alternative fuels,” added Jällbrink.

“Once the liquefaction plant is completed, we will have a solid solution in place at the Port of Gothenburg. This is a strategic step towards our goal of scaling up and offering competitive bio-LNG to the shipping sector, thereby taking a leading position in this segment,” concluded Ted Gustavsson, Head of Value Chain at St1 Biokraft.