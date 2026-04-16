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  4. Portland Port receives license to conduct LNG ship-to-ship transfer operations

Portland Port receives license to conduct LNG ship-to-ship transfer operations

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LNG Industry,

Portland Port & Portland Harbour Authority in South West England is now fully licensed to conduct LNG ship-to-ship (STS) transfer operations – a capability that enhances efficiency, flexibility, and convenience for LNG logistics.

The milestone comes as it celebrates 30 years as a privately-operated port, providing reliable, safe and customer-focused solutions.

With this new STS licence, the authority can now support LNG transfers directly at the port, helping reduce transit time, streamline operations, and access a fully compliant and experienced marine infrastructure.

The port is already a well-established and MCA-approved location in which to undertake STS transfers.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/16042026/portland-port-receives-license-to-conduct-lng-ship-to-ship-transfer-operations/

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