Fincantieri and Princess Cruises sign contract for three new LNG-powered cruise ships

Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Princess Cruises for the construction of three new Voyager-class cruise ships powered by LNG. The order was formalised during Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami.

The ships will be built at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard, with deliveries scheduled for 2035, 2038, and 2039. The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered very important.

Each ship will have a gross tonnage of 183 000 t and the capacity to accommodate 4700 guests on board. These units will be primarily powered by LNG, the best readily available advanced fuel technology that delivers immediate greenhouse gas reductions, significantly reducing air emissions vs other widely available conventional marine fuels.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: “We are pleased to announce this new agreement with Princess Cruises, which further strengthens a long-standing partnership. These new orders secure a solid workload visibility for our shipyards, and in particular for Monfalcone, through 2039 and support an optimal development of our cruise business, in line with our 2026 – 2030 Industrial Plan. With the new Voyager-class ships, we continue to leverage our expertise in next-generation sustainable shipbuilding, supporting Princess Cruises in its growth trajectory and confirming our role as a trusted partner for the evolution of the cruise industry.”

“The Voyager class will delight both our loyal guests and attract the next generation of Princess guests. We have been leveraging extensive customer and agent research to strike the right balance between evolving our proven winners and introducing new concepts and partnerships grounded in what matters to our current and future guests,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. “From exceptional dining and inviting pool environments to elevated entertainment and beautifully reimagined spaces throughout the ship, we are leaving no area untouched as we thoughtfully evolve the Princess experience.”

Fincantieri recently built two Sphere-class ships for Princess Cruises at Monfalcone: Sun Princess, delivered in 2024, and Star Princess in 2025. This new order further strengthens a partnership that has already resulted in 21 vessels built in the shipyard over the past 35 years.