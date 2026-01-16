MPA opens applications for additional LNG bunkering licences

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has opened applications for additional licences to supply LNG as a marine fuel in the Port of Singapore.

The licence application is open to both existing LNG licensees and new entrants. This call follows the recent updates to the Singapore LNG bunkering licensing framework and standards, which now include the provision of sea-based LNG reloading and the supply of bio-LNG and e-LNG in the Port of Singapore.

Licensees are required to implement end-to-end LNG bunkering supply arrangements, which include securing LNG supply, demand planning, cargo transfers operations, storage, and safe handling of LNG, as well as the sale, supply, and delivery of LNG fuel to vessels in Singapore.

Licensees are required to own or charter at least one LNG bunker vessel for the entire licence period. The LNG bunker vessel must be registered with the Singapore Registry of Ships and comply with MPA’s Standards for Port Limit LNG Bunker Vessels.

To support international shipping’s decarbonisation efforts, applicants are required to submit a proposal detailing their technical readiness to supply LNG fuels with lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions, such as bio-LNG and e-LNG. The proposal should also cover intended supply pathways and sourcing arrangements.

Applicants are also required to outline measures to monitor and mitigate methane slip from LNG bunker vessels. This should include vessel design features, operational practices, and monitoring or reporting approaches. The measures will be assessed as part of the licence evaluation process.

To further enhance Singapore’s LNG bunkering ecosystem, MPA and Enterprise Singapore, through the Singapore Standards Council, will upgrade the existing Technical Reference for LNG Bunkering (TR56) to a Singapore Standard (SS) in Q2 2026. The new SS will update and strengthen the requirements under TR56, aligning them with Singapore’s broader bunkering standards and serving as a key reference for LNG bunkering licence applicants.