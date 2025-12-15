Europe’s first cruise LNG dry-dock completed

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Carnival UK (CUK), and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) have completed Europe’s first major LNG dry-docks for large passenger vessels, setting a new standard in LNG management and giving important insights for the cruise industry to adopt lower-carbon propulsion.

As the cruise industry advances towards lower-carbon propulsion, the maturing fleet of LNG-fuelled passenger vessels enters a new lifecycle phase. For the earliest adopters, this means navigating their first major renewal surveys and dry-docking campaigns with systems that are significantly more complex than those found on conventionally fuelled vessels.

The recent renewal surveys and dry-docks of CUK’s Iona and CCL’s Mardi Gras marked the first major LNG dry-docks for large passenger vessels in Europe. Pivotal to these achievements were the early, structured, and sustained involvement of LR’s Cruise Ship Centre of Expertise (CCoE). The CCoE orchestrated the technical alignment, planning discipline and global survey co-ordination required for such complex projects.