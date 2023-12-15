Elengy inaugurates two new tanker loading bays at Fos Cavaou LNG terminal

Nelly Nicoli, CEO of Elengy, has inaugurated two new tanker loading bays at the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal in the presence of René Raimondi, Mayor of Fossur-Mer, Hervé Martel, Chairman of the Grand Port Maritime de Marseille, and Régis Passerieux, Sub-Prefect of the borough of Istres.

LNG is an immediate and effective response to the challenges of the energy transition in the road transport sector, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 15% compared to diesel, particulate emissions by 95% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 70%.

The new loading bays at Fos Cavaou join the two existing ones, thus doubling the terminal's loading capacity to 22 000 slots per year.

With this commissioning, Elengy continues to develop its infrastructure to provide reliable and sustainable access to LNG for road transport that started:

In 2013, with the road tanker loading bays at the Montoir-de-Bretagne and Fos LNG terminals. They allowed a total of 70 000 tanker trucks loading operations to be carried out over the past 10 years.

Since 2023, through the transport service by rail of ISO containers at the two Fos LNG terminals.

The two new bays at Fos Cavaou represent an investment of €10 million.