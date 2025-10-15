Avenir LNG signs time charter for LNG bunker vessel

Avenir LNG Ltd has signed a time charter party (TCP) with SeaRiver Maritime, LLC, the marine transportation affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp., for Avenir’s second newbuild 20 000 m3 LNG bunker vessel. The multi-year time charter commences in 1Q27.

The TCP agreement commercially de-risks the company’s 2024 newbuilding programme and provides long-term sustainable cashflow. It also supports Avenir’s chartering strategy, which includes signing five new charter agreements over the past 12 months, all of which to new blue-chip market entrants.

Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director of Avenir LNG, commented: “We are delighted to announce this agreement to enter into a long-term partnership with ExxonMobil. This transaction delivers on our strategy to facilitate the growth of LNG and bio-LNG as a marine fuel globally and demonstrates a successful commercial conclusion of our 2024 newbuilding programme, providing the company with a solid foundation to continue to grow from.”

Amy Wood, Global Low Emission Fuels Business Development Manager ExxonMobil, added: “We’re looking forward to entering the LNG marine bunker-ing market and expanding our marine fuel portfolio. This agreement with Avenir allows us to leverage our integration and scale to deliver LNG and bio-LNG, helping meet growing customer demand and serve the evolving needs of the maritime industry.”