Avenir LNG signs time charter for LNG bunker vessel
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Avenir LNG Ltd has signed a time charter party (TCP) with SeaRiver Maritime, LLC, the marine transportation affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp., for Avenir’s second newbuild 20 000 m3 LNG bunker vessel. The multi-year time charter commences in 1Q27.
The TCP agreement commercially de-risks the company’s 2024 newbuilding programme and provides long-term sustainable cashflow. It also supports Avenir’s chartering strategy, which includes signing five new charter agreements over the past 12 months, all of which to new blue-chip market entrants.
Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director of Avenir LNG, commented: “We are delighted to announce this agreement to enter into a long-term partnership with ExxonMobil. This transaction delivers on our strategy to facilitate the growth of LNG and bio-LNG as a marine fuel globally and demonstrates a successful commercial conclusion of our 2024 newbuilding programme, providing the company with a solid foundation to continue to grow from.”
Amy Wood, Global Low Emission Fuels Business Development Manager ExxonMobil, added: “We’re looking forward to entering the LNG marine bunker-ing market and expanding our marine fuel portfolio. This agreement with Avenir allows us to leverage our integration and scale to deliver LNG and bio-LNG, helping meet growing customer demand and serve the evolving needs of the maritime industry.”
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/15102025/avenir-lng-signs-time-charter-for-lng-bunker-vessel/
You might also like
KN Energies completes first virtual liquefaction operation of biomethane
The first virtual liquefaction operation of biomethane has been completed at the Klaipeda LNG terminal, operated by KN Energies AB.