Minerva Bunkering welcomes new LNG dual-fuel bunker tanker

Minerva Bunkering has celebrated the arrival of its newest LNG dual-fuel bunker tanker, M/V Amalthea at a ceremony in Singapore. Amalthea is the first in a series of 8000 DWT LNG-powered bunker tankers that will be deployed to support Minerva’s growing operations in the critical Singapore market.

Built by Jiangmen Hangtong Shipyard in China, and flagged in Singapore, Amalthea is designed to the highest industry standards under Bureau Veritas classification. This state-of-the-art tanker is powered by twin Yanmar LNG dual-fuel engines, significantly reducing emissions while providing the flexibility of operating on traditional marine fuels and LNG. With a Type-C LNG fuel tank capacity of 100 m3, Amalthea reflects Minerva’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in marine fuel supply.

Amalthea will service a wide range of vessels across the shipping industry, including container ships, bulk carriers, cruise ships, and tankers. Its dual-fuel capabilities align with Singapore’s efforts to promote LNG as a marine fuel and will contribute to meeting the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient bunkering services in one of the world’s busiest ports.

The ceremony took place on 8 October 2024 at the Port of Singapore. The vessel was welcomed by Minerva’s CEO, Tyler Baron, followed by a blessing ceremony to mark the occasion led by Kostas Poydakis Minerva’s Head of Fleet. And finally, of course, the traditional breaking of the champagne bottle on the hull by Amalthea’s ceremonial godmother, Zhu Hong, one of the founding partners of Mercuria Asia.