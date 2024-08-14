GFI LNG and Pilot LNG to develop Salina Cruz LNG

The Salina Cruz LNG JV will develop, construct, and operate an LNG bunkering and transhipment terminal in Salinas del Márquez, Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, Mexico. Strategically located on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal, the project is ideally positioned to supply North and Central American bunker and fuel markets.

GFI LNG LP, a diversified energy solutions company, and Pilot LNG LLC, a Houston-based clean energy infrastructure developer, have formed a partnership to develop, construct, and operate a small scale LNG terminal in Salina Cruz, Mexico.

At full build-out, the facility is anticipated to produce 600 000 gal./d of LNG, or roughly 0.34 million tpy. The partners anticipate operations to commence in mid-to-late 2027. With speed-to-market in mind, the project is being designed to include modular, land-based liquefaction equipment and an optimised storage solution. The project will deploy an FSU with an estimated capacity ranging from 50 000 – 140 000 m3 to be moored inside the newly expanded breakwater in the Port of Salina Cruz.

Salina Cruz will use domestic Mexican gas supply from the Veracruz gulf region to access new high-value markets along the Pacific Coast. These premium markets include:

LNG marine fuel deliveries at the Pacific entry of the Panama Canal and into Southern California (the Ports of Long Beach & Los Angeles). Sales into Central American power markets.

Trucked volumes in the local region of southwestern Mexico.

Salina Cruz customers can expect to benefit from competitively priced, Henry Hub-linked LNG sales.

GFI, a Houston-based energy company, has over 20 years of continuous commodity sales of natural gas, refined products, and electricity into Mexico.

“The infrastructure planned in Salina Cruz will not only provide LNG to growing markets seeking cleaner fuel, but will also bring millions in direct community investment to the region” said Gomez. “We are pleased to be adding the LNG and marine expertise of Pilot to the development team. Thanks to our new partnership with Pilot, we look forward to bringing this facility to Salina Cruz.”

Led by LNG veterans with extensive experience in project development, Pilot aims to deliver LNG to new and existing markets across the world and develop a global portfolio of projects.

“With long personal ties to the region, the GFI team is dedicated to helping bring infrastructure development to Salina Cruz and brings a critically necessary under-standing and appreciation for the local community and government,” added Jonathan Cook, CEO of Pilot. “We are pleased to be working with GFI to help progress this project.”

GFI and Pilot plan to commence front-end engineering and design development for the project this quarter. The partners anticipate a 12 – 18 month development and permitting timeline and anticipate announcing a final investment decision (FID) in the second half of 2025.