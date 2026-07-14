Peninsula provides bio-LNG to Royal Caribbean Group’s cruise ship

Peninsula, a leading hybrid bunker supplier, has completed the delivery of bio-LNG to Royal Caribbean Group’s newest Icon-class cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, in Cádiz, Spain.

This marks Peninsula’s first bio-LNG distribution in the Port of Cádiz. The milestone was met with amplified significance as the company has now supplied all three Icon-class vessels, further strengthening its long-standing relationship with Royal Caribbean Group.

The operation demonstrates Peninsula’s ability to reliably deliver bio-LNG across its global network of ports, supporting clients in meeting emissions regulations while advancing their transition towards cleaner energy solutions. It also reinforces Peninsula’s position as a global leader in the supply of alternative marine fuels.

Bio-LNG offers a significant step forward in reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional marine fuels. Produced from renewable feedstocks such as organic waste, bio-LNG can deliver substantial well-to-tank carbon dioxide reductions while remaining chemically identical to fossil LNG, and therefore fully compatible with existing LNG infrastructure and dual-fuel engines. This enables shipowners to decarbonise operations without requiring major modifications to vessels or supply chains, making it a practical and scalable solution for the maritime energy transition.

For Royal Caribbean Group, the delivery reflects its continued exploration of lower-carbon fuels and diversified energy solutions to help advance its decarbonisation journey. This work is guided by SEA the Future, the company’s platform focused on sustaining the planet, energising communities and accelerating innovation.

Nacho de Miguel, Head of Alternative Fuels and Sustainability at Peninsula, said: “This supply highlights the strength of our planning, co-ordination, and execution at scale. As cruise operators introduce increasingly advanced vessels, our focus remains on delivering safe, reliable, and efficient fuel supply, aligned with evolving operational and environmental demands.”

The delivery was carried out through close co-ordination with all stakeholders, including the Port of Cadiz, Royal Caribbean Group, and both vessel captains, ensuring a seamless and safe supply process in line with the highest industry standards.