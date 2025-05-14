GNV signs order for four LNG-powered RoPax ships

GNV, part of MSC Group, has signed an order for four new LNG powered RoPax ships.

The order will be entrusted to the GSI shipyards in Canton (China), with whom GNV and MSC Group have maintained a long-term relationship and have been working for some time on this ambitious project aimed at redefining the standards of the Group's ferry fleet. This new order, combined with the previous one, will allow the company to expand its fleet with eight new units between 2025 – 2030.

Work will begin in 2026, with the first ship delivered within the first months of 2028 and the following ones every six months. The new units, with a capacity of 2500 people, over 500 cabins, and 3500 linear m of garage space, will be the largest and most spacious in the Mediterranean by tonnage (71 300 t).

The new vessels will all be powered by LNG, ensuring a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of over 50% per unit compared to the previous generation. This significant operation provides a strong push towards the transition to more sustainable and environmentally-friendly models. It is a commitment that GNV has already undertaken with conviction, considering it not only a responsible choice but also a strategic lever for competitiveness in the territories it serves.

The four newly ordered ships will represent an evolution compared to those from the previous order, which includes GNV Polaris and GNV Orion.