‘K’ LINE receives certification for gas-fuelled carrier training programme

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) has announced that a training programme for ‘K’ LINE seafarers on gas-fuelled ships has been certified by the Philippine Maritime Industry Authority as a training course that meets the International Code of Safety for Ships using gas or other low-flashpoint fuels (IGF Code). The programme is called IGF Advanced Training Course and was introduced at ‘K’ LINE's training centre in the Philippines, the ‘K’ Line Maritime Academy Philippines (KLMA (Phil)).

The IGF code stipulates training requirements based on the STCW Convention to familiarise seafarers with fire and explosion hazards onboard ships that use LNG fuel and other fuels with low flash points. The requirements consist of basic and advanced training.

This training, which uses a new, cutting-edge LNG bunkering simulator with 3D models, has recently been recognised by the Philippine Maritime Industry Authority as a sophisticated training course for seafarers managing low-flash point fuels and fuel systems.

LNG-fuelled vessels have increased in number globally, and until recently, the CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN, an LNG-fuelled car carrier with a maximum capacity of 50 seafarers, has been used as a training ship to familiarise group employees. This training course was introduced due to the further launch of LNG-fuelled vessels into ‘K’ LINE's fleet.