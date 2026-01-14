Vireo selects Nordsol for bio-LNG technology at Lista Biogass

Nordsol has been selected by Vireo as technology vendor for biogas upgrading and liquefaction for the new Lista Biogass plant at Lista Fly-og Næringspark in Farsund, southern Norway.

Lista Biogass will treat a diversified mix of manure, fish waste, and food fats, with a design capacity of approximately 160 000 m3/y of feedstock. The plant is expected to produce around 90 GWh/y of fossil-free bio-LNG for the transport and industrial sectors. Construction is scheduled to start in 1Q26, with first production targeted for 1Q28. All bio-LNG from the facility will be supplied to Nordic energy company Gasum under a long-term offtake agreement.

“We are pleased to deepen our co-operation with Vireo and to contribute to the acceleration of bio-LNG production in Norway,” said Léon van Bossum, CEO at Nordsol. “This second project with Vireo underlines our shared commitment to local, circular energy solutions and demonstrates how our liquefaction technology can reliably and cost-effectively turn diverse waste streams into a clean, fossil-free fuel.”

With both Hardanger and Lista moving ahead, Vireo and Nordsol are contributing to the rapid build-out of Norway’s bio-LNG infrastructure. The Lista project will enable the region to turn challenging organic residues into a low-carbon fuel, supporting national ambitions for cleaner heavy transport and industry.

“Vireo is putting further trust in Nordsol by selecting them for our next project,” added Reinhard Lund-Mikkelson, CEO of Vireo. “Based on the performance so far on the Hardanger project, I am convinced that Nordsol will continue their level of professionalism by delivering good quality of technology and workmanship to our next project.”

Nordsol’s proprietary liquefaction technology is designed for decentralised, small scale applications, integrating directly with biogas upgrading units. At Lista Biogass, this will enable efficient on-site conversion of biogas into bio-LNG, reducing emissions in hard-to-abate segments such as long-haul road transport and maritime applications, while creating sustainable value for the local community.