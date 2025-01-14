Silverstream and Carnival Corp. expand partnership with new installations

Maritime clean technology leader, Silverstream Technologies, has signed an agreement with Carnival Corp. & plc, the world’s leading cruise company, to install the Silverstream® System on another two cruise ships. These will be the third and fourth new build Excel-class vessels to be fitted with its air lubrication system. The 180 000 GT vessels, with a capacity of over 5000 passengers, will be built at German shipyard, Meyer Werft, and feature key sustainability technologies to support Carnival Corp. in meeting its decarbonisation goals.

The LNG-powered newbuild vessels, among the most environmentally-advanced ships in their class, will integrate Silverstream’s technology on board, unlocking net fuel savings potential and paving the way for the next generation of low-emission passenger vessels. Previously, the system delivered approximately 5% net fuel and emissions savings onboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess. This aligns with Carnival Corp.’s focus on minimising its carbon intensity by 40%, a target the company aims to achieve by 2026 – four years ahead of initial projections.

The two newbuilds, scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028, will result in a total of 16 vessels in Carnival Corp.’s fleet with the Silverstream System advancing the company’s decarbonisation aspirations. Like their predecessors, these latest additions to the fleet will also feature a broad range of other energy efficiency improvements, such as waste heat recovery, sophisticated HVAC systems and hull form optimisation, helping Carnival Corp. further minimise its environmental footprint and operating costs.

The emissions savings generated by the Silverstream System support decarbonisation goals that help further the sustainability leadership positioning of cruise operators. Underpinning these efforts is Silverstream’s close collaboration with shipyards to seamlessly meet the industry’s growing demand for clean technology solutions, as well as comprehensive operational data obtained from many years of system operations.

Noah Silberschmidt, Founder and CEO, Silverstream Technologies, commented: “Cruise operators have consistently been frontrunners in embracing advanced technologies across their fleets. Since 2016, we have proudly partnered with Carnival Corp., the industry’s largest operator, to support their decarbonisation journey with our proven air lubrication technology. The need of the hour is to raise decarbonisation ambitions, and we are committed to building large scale partnerships that advance sustainability across the entire sector.”

Carnival Corp.’s Chief Maritime Officer, Vice Admiral (Ret.) William R. Burke, added: “Silverstream’s ability to deliver proven, verified greenhouse gas and fuel cost savings sets them apart in a crowded marketplace. Our continued partnership has thrived thanks to our shared commitment to advancing sustainability in the maritime sector. As we work towards net zero by 2050, we look forward to many more years of collaboration, driving energy efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and cutting emissions throughout our fleet.”

The Silverstream System works by reducing frictional resistance between the water and the hull surface, minimising net fuel consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions by 5 – 10%. The system has been independently verified by Lloyd’s Register, HSVA, the University of Southampton, Carnival Corp., and Shell. It can also be retrofitted in 10 days or less, minimising disruptions to vessel operations.