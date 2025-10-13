Stabilis Solutions receives award of long-term marine bunkering agreement

Stabilis Solutions, a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions, has entered into a 10-year agreement with a leading investment-grade global marine operator to supply LNG for their marine bunkering operations at the Port of Galveston.

The long-term agreement marks the company’s first marine bunkering contract for liquefaction supply from its planned expansion along the Texas Gulf Coast. This milestone enables the company to advance development of a new flagship waterfront LNG liquefaction facility, together with related marine logistics infrastructure, in Galveston, Texas.

Stabilis has executed a 10-year bunkering agreement, to supply approximately 50 million gallons (or 188 000 m3) per year of LNG for marine bunkering operations in the Port of Galveston. Deliveries under the agreement are expected to commence in 4Q27, subject to the successful financing and construction of the Galveston LNG facility and other conditions precedent.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stabilis is required, among other things, to finalise project financing by 1Q26 and complete construction on the Galveston LNG facility by 2Q28.

The proposed Galveston LNG facility is expected to be a 350 000 gallon-per-day waterfront LNG liquefaction facility. Upon completion, the facility is anticipated to increase Stabilis’ liquefaction capacity from 130 000 gallons-per-day from its two existing liquefaction facilities to 480 000 gallons-per-day. The new facility will be strategically located to continue to serve Stabilis’ cruise customers as well as additional marine end markets such as container ships, car carriers, tankers, and bulk carriers in the Port of Galveston, Port of Houston, and surrounding Gulf Coast markets. The bunkering agreement represents approximately 40% of the Galveston LNG facility’s planned capacity and provides a key anchor contract to advance the project.

With the construction of its new LNG facility, Stabilis also plans to commission a dedicated Jones Act-compliant LNG bunkering vessel to serve the Port of Galveston. This vessel will transport LNG from the facility directly to waterborne customer vessels. Together, the new LNG facility and bunkering vessel are expected to create a fully integrated, last-mile LNG delivery solution for customers.

The company has identified a site for the new facility and has completed initial FEED activities. The company expects to complete the necessary financing and begin construction of the plant in early 2026.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Stabilis in the financing and structuring of this transaction.

Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & CEO, commented: “Our new 10-year bunkering agreement marks a transformational milestone for Stabilis, one that secures the commercial scale required to advance our investment in liquefaction capacity on the Gulf Coast. Once the Galveston LNG facility comes online, anticipated in late 2027, it will become our largest liquefaction plant by capacity, significantly increasing our market presence within the Gulf Coast while meeting growing customer demand for reliable, clean marine LNG fuelling solutions.”

Crenshaw added: “In addition to our newly contracted bunkering agreement, Stabilis is also in advanced discussions and negotiations with a diverse base of customers seeking to source LNG from our Galveston LNG facility. Importantly, this long-term bunkering agreement secures 40% of the planned capacity at the Galveston LNG facility, and we remain in active discussions to contract the remaining capacity.”

Crenshaw concluded: “As we advance towards final investment decision on the Galveston LNG facility, we intend to maintain our balance sheet discipline and return-driven approach towards capital allocation. To that end, we are actively engaged with our advisors in finalising the optimal structure to support this important expansionary phase for Stabilis, consistent with our long-term focus on value creation for both customers and shareholders.”