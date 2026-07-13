CMA CGM NOTRE DAME completes first bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam

CMA CGM Group has announced the first bio-LNG bunkering of the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, the group's latest 24 000-TEU LNG-powered container ship and currently the world's largest LNG-powered container vessel. With 11 125 m3 of bio-LNG delivered, this operation ranks among the world's largest bio-LNG bunkering operations and is the largest ever carried out for a CMA CGM vessel.

The CMA CGM NOTRE DAME will receive its first bunkering operation in Rotterdam, taking on 11 125 m3 of bio-LNG produced in Europe from biomethane derived from agricultural and organic waste. The bio-LNG will be supplied by TotalEnergies' LNG bunkering vessel.

Commissioned in May 2026 and sailing under the French flag, the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is the largest container ship operating under the French flag. With a capacity of 24 212 TEUs, including 1600 reefer plugs, the vessel has been designed to operate on LNG and is already fully compatible with the use of bio-LNG and, in the future, synthetic fuels such as e-methane.