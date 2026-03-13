Enagás and Axpo launch new LNG vessel

A new state-of-the-art LNG bunkering vessel, the Alisios LNG, was launched at the port of Huelva in southwestern Spain by Enagás CEO, Arturo Gonzalo, and Axpo Iberia Managing Director, Ignacio Soneira. The vessel will operate along the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula and promote the use of LNG and bio-LNG as transitional fuels for maritime transport. Owned by Enagás through its Scale Green Energy subsidiary, the Alisios LNG has been chartered by Axpo for commercial use.

Working from one of its loading terminals in Spain, the Alisios LNG incorporates advanced technology to minimise emissions during operations. Supplying both LNG and bio-LNG for maritime transport, the vessel will help further the transition towards the decarbonisation of the maritime sector.

Gonzalo said: “Today’s launch is a key milestone in the development of infrastructure that contributes to the decarbonisation of the maritime sector. The adoption of more sustainable fuels, such as LNG and bio-LNG, also supports compliance with European emission reduction targets.”

Soneira added: “Commissioning this new vessel further consolidates Axpo's leadership in the small scale LNG bunkering business as we continue our efforts to help the transition to decarbonise maritime transport.”

Able to carry cargoes of both LNG and bio-LNG, the Alisios LNG has a storage capacity of 12 500 m3, enabling it to respond effectively to customers’ supply requirements. The vessel’s advanced control systems give greater manoeuvrability, allowing it to operate in a variety of different port environments. Equipped with technology designed to maintain its cargo in the best condition throughout the voyage, the Alisios LNG is a versatile, efficient, and reliable vessel for the supply of more sustainable fuels.

Through its subsidiary, Scale Green Energy, Enagás is consolidating its position as a leading shipowner in LNG bunkering across southern Europe, operating four vessels: Alisios LNG, Levante LNG, Mistral LNG, and Haugesund Knutsen. Both LNG and bio-LNG are becoming the best-positioned alternative fuels to lead Spain’s energy transition. The country’s available fleet is supported by Spain’s seven regasification plants, which have been adapted to supply LNG for bunkering. In addition, LNG terminals in Barcelona, Cartagena, Huelva, and El Musel have already launched bio-LNG supply services for ships and tankers.

With new European regulations requiring a progressive reduction in maritime sector emissions, the commissioning of the Alisios LNG enables Enagás and Axpo to respond to an increased demand for alternative fuels from the industry.

LNG bunkering in Spain has grown exponentially over recent years, with activity quadrupling between 2023 – 2025. Last year, LNG cargoes grew by 64% in Spain, positioning it as a strategic hub in southern Europe for the supply of alternative fuels.

As the number of bunkering vessels and supporting infrastructure continues to expand, LNG and bio-LNG are currently the best-placed alternative fuels to lead the maritime sector’s energy transition.?Compared to traditional fuels, LNG eliminates 100% of sulfur oxide emissions, between 80 – 90% of nitrogen oxide, emissions and 25% of carbon dioxide emissions.

The use of LNG as a marine fuel in Spain could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 2 million t by 2030, which would be equivalent to replacing more than 1 million internal combustion vehicles with electric vehicles.