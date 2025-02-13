Straits Bio-LNG joins SEA-LNG at Singapore Port

Straits Bio-LNG, a privately-owned supplier of bio-LNG, has joined the SEA-LNG coalition.

LNG bunkering volumes have grown in key bunkering hubs as more LNG-fuelled vessels have entered into operation. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) saw a four-fold increase in 2024 to almost 340 000 t. Straits Bio-LNG recognises the demand is growing and has made it clear that, in response, 250 000 t of bio-LNG will be available yearly.

Yiyong He, Director at Straits Bio-LNG, said: “We’re convinced of the viability of the LNG pathway to decarbonise the shipping industry. With its very low carbon intensity and improving commerciality, liquified biomethane will be a critical piece of the puzzle for decarbonising the sector. By joining SEA-LNG, we’re proud to be part of a collection of movers taking steps to towards making the LNG pathway a tangible reality.”

Straits Bio-LNG is currently in the advanced stage of testing breaking down empty fruit bunch (EFB) through an established biological process with high enzyme concentration in its R&D facility in Malaysia. Both palm oil mill effluent (POME) and EFB are sustainable biomass resources listed in the materials eligible for ISCC EU certification and are therefore compliant with the EU’s renewable energy directive.

Peter Keller, chairman of SEA-LNG, added: “The Port of Singapore is the largest global bunkering hub. As seen in our view from the Bridge report, 2024 saw record growth in LNG and liquified biomethane bunkering, but we need more fuel to meet upcoming demand. The use of liquefied biomethane as a marine fuel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to marine diesel on a full well-to-wake basis. When produced from the anaerobic digestion of waste materials, such as manure, POME, or EFB, methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere is captured, resulting in negative emissions of up to -190% compared with diesel."

An independent study by the Maritime Energy and Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence at Nanyang Technical University in Singapore found that pure bio-LNG could cover up to 13% of the total energy demand for shipping fuels in 2050, rising to 63% for a 20% blending ratio. The MPA has established itself as a player in the LNG pathway, with suppliers such as Straits Bio-LNG reinforcing this position. Recently, the port launched an expression of interest to explore scalable solutions for sea-based LNG reloading to complement the existing onshore LNG bunkering storage and jetty capacities alongside the supply of e/bio-methane as marine fuel in the Port of Singapore.

Straits Bio-LNG will further the expansion of liquified biomethane at scale to meet the demand and continue to showcase the LNG pathway as a practical and realistic solution for shipowners to decarbonise their operations.