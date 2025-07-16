Snam signs memorandum of co-operation with GTSOU

Snam, one of Europe’s leading gas infrastructure companies, and Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), operator of Ukraine’s gas transmission system transporting natural gas to consumers in Ukraine and in countries of the EU, have signed a memorandum of co-operation aimed at strengthening the collaboration between the Ukrainian and Italian gas markets, in view of enhancing energy security, regional integration, and long-term sustainability.

The memorandum of co-operation was signed in Rome by Agostino Scornajenchi, Snam CEO, and Vladyslav Medvediev, acting CEO of GTSOU, at the sidelines of the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference dedicated to the swift recovery and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine.

The main areas of co-operation focus on the analysis of the prospects for LNG and pipeline gas transportation between the two countries, including the potential utilisation of Ukrainian gas storage facilities, the establishment of a platform for cooperation in network maintenance, and the creation of a research platform for the transportation of renewable gases.