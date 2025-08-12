Gasum provides bio-LNG to Wasaline for carbon-neutral shipping route

Gasum and Wasaline have agreed that Gasum will provide only liquefied biogas (bio-LNG) to Wasaline’s vessel Aurora Botnia going forward. The vessel transports passengers and freight daily across the Baltic Sea between the port of Vaasa in Finland and the port of Umeå in Sweden.

This move to using only fossil free fuel is made possible by Wasaline’s agreement to generate FuelEU Maritime compliance for one of Europe's leading ferry companies, Stena Line. Stena Line operates 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean Sea.

“We have constantly worked with the possibilities to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and environmental footprint, and we have seen the EU regulation as an opportunity for our traffic between Finland and Sweden. With this unique collaboration with Stena Line and Gasum, Wasaline can achieve carbon neutrality already now as a forerunner for the industry. This also means that all cargo and passengers travelling with Wasaline are carbon neutral with no additional charges,” said Peter Ståhlberg, Managing Director of Wasaline.

“We are very delighted that Wasaline has chosen Gasum to deliver them biogas for the daily operations of Aurora Botnia, and we are proud to facilitate this collaboration with Stena Line. Renewable biogas is one of the already available concrete solutions for reducing emissions in maritime transport. Our goal is to continuously increase biogas availability to our customers in the years ahead,” added Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime at Gasum.