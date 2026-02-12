BBG launches bio-LNG loading service

The Bahía de Bizkaia Gas (BBG) LNG storage and regasification plant has obtained the necessary certification to manage bio-LNG, that is, biomethane of renewable origin, which has all the guarantees of traceability and which can be supplied in the facilities that this plant has in the Port of Bilbao.

Bilbao Bizkaia Gas, the storage plant jointly owned by the Basque Energy Agency and Enagás, located in the Port of Bilbao, has begun offering bio-LNG loading services, both in tankers and on ships, after successfully passing the ISCC audit on 15 December 2025, an essential milestone to begin operating this renewable fuel at its facilities.

ISCC certification guarantees compliance with the sustainability criteria established by the European Commission and guarantees the traceability of the biomethane used for the supply of bio-LNG.

This new service has been made possible by the concept of interconnected infrastructure, as outlined in European Regulation (EU) 996/2022, which facilitates connections between regasification plants, biomethane producers, and bio-LNG consumers. Under this system, biomethane is injected into the grid by a producer and subsequently purchased along with the corresponding Proofs of Sustainability (PoS), which certify the emission reduction of the supplied bio-LNG.

BBG will thus connect biomethane producers with companies using this regasification plant, which will be able to certify LNG cargoes of renewable origin. As this is an intermediary process, no changes will be required to the supply operations for ships and tankers, which will continue to be supplied in the same way as before.

With the launch of this service in January 2026, BBG reinforces its commitment to a safe, efficient, and sustainable energy transition, driving the decarbonisation of the sector and expanding its portfolio of services to continue providing value to its client companies and the entire energy chain.