  3. 11 Aug 25
  4. PIL completes first SIMOPS in Singapore

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has completed its first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering operation (SIMOPS) in Singapore.

The operation took place at PSA’s Brani Terminal, with TotalEnergies’ LNG bunker vessel delivering LNG to PIL’s 8200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership, Kota Ocean.

Kota Ocean is PIL’s sixth alternative fuel vessel, with the company to welcome 12 more over the next three years.

