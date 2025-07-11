LNG London completes 1000 safe bunkering operations

LNG London, one of Europe’s pioneering inland LNG bunker vessel, has surpassed a major operational milestone. Chartered by Shell, owned by LNG Shipping, and operated by Victrol, the LNG London has completed over 1000 safe LNG bunkering operations across the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp over the past few years.

With this milestone, LNG London reaffirms its pioneering role in promoting sustainable, lower-emission bunkering throughout the Amsterdam–Rotterdam–Antwerp (ARA) hub.

Launched in June 2019, LNG London has a capacity of 3000?m3, spans 110?m in length, and navigates inland waterways with ease – facilitating efficient LNG supply to both seagoing vessels and barges offshore-energy.

Victrol, as the vessel’s operator, emphasises the performance of the crew and the vessel’s robust design. Built with stringent safety specifications, LNG London strives to maintain high operational standards. This milestone is a tribute to the team’s technical expertise and steadfast dedication.

Why this milestone matters:

Decarbonising maritime transport: LNG London enables the delivery of LNG, which emits fewer well-to-wake greenhouse gases than traditional marine fuels, and lowers nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, and particulate matter.

Regulatory readiness: Shell is delivering bio-LNG via LNG London in the ARA hub, enabling regulatory compliance.

Regional leadership: Navigating inland waterways, LNG London brings strategic flexibility – refuelling vessels deep within Europe and bridging pivotal ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp.

Shell had also enhanced its bunkering network with the larger Energy Stockholm, an 8000?m3 bunker vessel, now operating in Antwerp, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, and Amsterdam.