Verbio and BayWa AG to promote bio-LNG

Verbio and BayWa AG have joined forces to promote bio-LNG as a climate-friendly and cost-efficient diesel alternative and to contribute to the decarbonisation of heavy-duty transport.

The companies will grow the filling station network for bio-CNG and bio-LNG to 23 stations nationwide.

Freight forwarders in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony, Hesse, and Saxony can now also refuel with bio-LNG from Verbio at 11 BayWa stations.

Freight forwarders can pay at all Verbio LNG filling stations throughout Germany with the fuel cards of DKV, UTA, Eurowag, Verbio, BayWa, IDS, RMC, Romac Fuels, Tankpool24 and Hoyer. The petrol stations are open around the clock every day.