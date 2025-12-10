HAM Group’s service stations to sell bio-LNG/bio-CNG

Starting from 9 December 2025, the Monegros, Baix Ebre, and Gironès Nord service stations will only supply bio-LNG and bio-CNG. By 2026, this change will be implemented at 100% of the company’s service stations.

The Monegros LNG-C, Baix Ebre LNG-C, and Gironès Nord LNG service stations will begin, starting 9 December 2025, to offer customers only bio-LNG and bio-CNG. During 2026, all HAM Group service stations will supply exclusively biomethane as fuel for both light and heavy-duty vehicles.

HAM Group objective is to completely replace fossil natural gas with renewable biomethane across its network of more than 50 refuelling points located along major Spanish and European transport routes.

The biomethane supplied at HAM Group service stations will be primarily locally produced. The company already sources biomethane from waste treatment plants in Catalonia and Aragón, as well as from several operational manure treatment facilities in the Girona area. In addition, multiple new plants currently under construction across Spain will join the supply chain throughout 2026.

All these facilities convert organic waste into renewable energy through controlled anaerobic digestion processes, contributing to reduced emissions and the efficient use of local resources.

HAM Group Management commented: “The use of biomethane in transport is essential to reducing carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels, without requiring any modifications to vehicles or existing infrastructure. This transition enables logistics companies, transport fleets, and industrial operators to advance immediately in their sustainability strategies, using the same LNG and CNG technologies but with a 100% renewable fuel.

“By implementing biomethane as the only fuel available at all our service stations, we close the sustainability loop: we produce biomethane, we distribute it using our own technology, and we make it available to thousands of transport operators and companies committed to a greener future. Biomethane is not just an alternative – it is the energy of today.”