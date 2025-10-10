ExxonMobil to deliver LNG marine bunkering services

ExxonMobil is entering the LNG marine bunkering market, initially with two LNG bunker vessels, marking an important step in its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the maritime sector.

This move expands the company’s marine fuel portfolio of lower GHG emission options.

Amy Wood, ExxonMobil Global Lower Emission Fuel Manager, commented: “Both LNG and bio-LNG can help reduce lifecycle GHG emissions compared with conventional marine fuels. As the maritime industry looks for scalable solutions to reduce GHG emissions, ExxonMobil is leveraging its skills and capabilities to deliver these fuel options.”

With more than four decades of experience in LNG across the entire value chain, ExxonMobil brings deep expertise to this new venture. “Our combination of LNG expertise and a proven record as a trusted marine industry supplier is helping us deliver these fuel options. We’re entering the LNG bunker market, starting with two bunker vessels, which can provide the capability to supply both LNG and bio-LNG.”

The first vessel, chartered from Avenir LNG, is scheduled for delivery in 1Q27, followed by a second vessel from Evalend Shipping in 4Q27. These vessels will form the backbone of ExxonMobil’s initial LNG marine supply capability.

To help ensure continuity of service and meet customer needs ahead of the newbuild deliveries, ExxonMobil is actively developing complementary supply solutions. This approach enables early market entry and supports customers who are ready to adopt LNG as a marine fuel.

Supportive policies and rising demand for LNG in marine transportation are creating opportunities and ExxonMobil is positioned to serve marine customers by leveraging its integration, scale, and technical expertise.

While the initial deployment includes two vessels, ExxonMobil plans to expand its LNG bunkering fleet over time to support growing customer demand. This phased approach reflects the company’s long-term efforts to enable lower GHG emission marine fuels compared with conventional marine fuels at scale.

The LNG bunkering initiative is part of ExxonMobil’s broader plans to pursue up to US$30 billion in lower-emission solutions between 2025 and 2030, with about 65% directed towards reducing the emissions of other companies.

Amy Wood added: “We’re preparing for a multi-fuel future that helps meet society’s growing needs for energy and essential products, while helping to reduce GHG emissions.”

ExxonMobil emphasises that effective, technology-neutral policies are essential to accelerate the adoption of lower GHG emission marine fuels and drive innovation across the sector. These policy frameworks will be critical to scaling infrastructure, enabling innovative technologies and supporting the maritime industry’s energy transition.