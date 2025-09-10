Fermeuse Energy announces LNG export development in Canada

Fermeuse Energy Ltd has announced plans to lead the development of a liquefaction hub at the Fermeuse Marine supply base.

Fermeuse Energy will deploy advanced LNG technology to help unlock the province’s 9.7 trillion ft3 of offshore associated gas reserves in the Jeanne d’Arc Basin. This estimate is more than triple the initial estimate for Nova Scotia’s Sable Island.

Enabled by Fermeuse Energy’s new Fermeuse Marine Base, designed to support a growing offshore energy sector, this gas project will transform Newfoundland and Labrador into a major LNG exporter to Europe and beyond. The estimated CAN$12 –15 billion project promises significant economic benefits, including provincial royalties, and alignment with national and global need for energy security.

Swapan Kataria, CEO of Fermeuse Energy and CEO of Crown LNG, commented: “Fermeuse Energy Ltd is proud to lead this transformative project, which harnesses Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore gas reserves to create a sustainable energy future. By evolving the Fermeuse Marine Base into a liquefaction hub, we’re not only building on local global business services expertise to create jobs and economic resilience, but we’re also contributing to Canada’s role in the global energy landscape. This initiative will deliver environmental benefits as a low-emission fuel, and positions Canada as a nation to respond to the growing Energy gap in Europe and the UK.”

Recognising its potential to drive economic growth and prosperity for the region, the province and the country, the town council of Fermeuse supports this project and strongly recommends that the Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Federal Government of Canada do so as well.

Jerome Kenny, Mayor of Fermeuse, responded: “We are thrilled to see Fermeuse Energy's vision come to life in our community. This project represents a tremendous opportunity for economic development, bringing well-paying jobs and long-term stability to our residents.”

The Fermeuse liquefaction hub will create thousands of construction jobs and over 500 permanent jobs. The Fermeuse Marine Base will support offshore oil and gas expansion with almost 1 km of quayside and heavy-lift capacity. Fermeuse Harbour offers an ice-free port with year-round access to European markets and new Arctic routes such as the Northwest Passage, reducing emissions and transit times.

Fermeuse Energy Ltd’s vision aligns with the stated energy and major project goals of both the provincial and federal governments of Canada; and expands national security options as a new well-positioned, ice-free northern port. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador recently touted the province’s natural gas potential and the ability of natural gas to serve as a key transition fuel with potential to extend offshore project lifespans and drive economic growth.