Uniper and Canada’s Ksi Lisims LNG sign letter of interest for LNG supply

Uniper and Ksi Lisims LNG have signed a letter of interest outlining key commercial terms for a pending supply and purchase agreement (SPA).

The SPA would see Uniper purchase 2 million tpy of LNG on a long-term basis, further strengthening its LNG portfolio’s diversification and adding to the security of supply.

Ksi Lisims LNG is a proposed 12 million tpy floating export facility located on the northwest coast of British Columbia and developed in partnership between the Nisga’a Nation, Rockies LNG, and Western LNG.

Michael Lewis, CEO of Uniper, commented: “Expanding and diversifying our LNG supply portfolio remains a key priority for Uniper. Canada offers an attractive environment with significant gas resources, strong political stability, and reliable regulatory frameworks. We see potential in projects like Ksi Lisims LNG to further enhance the resilience and flexibility of our supply portfolio.”

Davis Thames, Founder, CEO, and President, Western LNG, added: “We are pleased to be working with Uniper as we advance Ksi Lisims LNG. This project, and Europe’s interest in it, demonstrates how energy security, climate responsibility, and community-focused economic development can be achieved together.”

Ksi Lisims LNG will be located on Nisga’a Nation-owned land, on a strategically located site with direct and efficient routes to growing Asian markets. Destination flexibility of the LNG provides an additional security of supply element. Gas supply will be delivered via the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline, connecting Canada’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to the Pacific coast.

Ksi Lisims LNG is designed to be one of the world’s lowest-emissions LNG export terminals. The project will connect with British Columbia’s renewable hydroelectric grid supply, resulting in up to 90% lower greenhouse gas intensity compared with conventional LNG facilities.

Ksi Lisims LNG and its feed pipeline PRGT have received key environmental approvals and have been identified as Projects of National Interest by the Government of Canada. Pending a final investment decision by the project co-developers, construction could begin by early 2027. Uniper could start receiving first volumes of LNG as early as 2032.

For Uniper, Canada represents an important potential additional supply source. Canadian LNG is lower-emission, responsibly-produced energy from a trusted trade partner. A diversified LNG portfolio with a strong global foothold is at Uniper’s core to ensure security of supply for its European downstream markets.