HAM and Lipgas collaborate on LNG service station

HAM Chile, a subsidiary of HAM Group, has been the company selected to be in charge, together with Empresas Lipigas, of the design, construction, and commissioning of a new LNG service station in Tabolango, Valparaíso region, 10 km from Concon, Chile.

This new service station, which will be launched in June, will incorporate the latest technological innovations in this type of facility.

This project is possible thanks to Lipigas and the company Transportes Transviña, a service station owner, an expert in the transport of dangerous goods.

Esteban Rodríguez, Manager of LNG, Biofuels, and Green Hydrogen of Lipigas, stated that “This new station will connect the regions of Valparaíso and Maule through a means of transport with cleaner energy. Our objective of having a green transport corridor at the national level is advancing rapidly and we hope to soon implement new stations that will be added to this one and the one in Linares”.