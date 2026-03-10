OLT receives first small scale LNG cargo

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana received its first small scale LNG cargo at the FSRU Toscana terminal, marking the operational launch of commercial activities for this new service, which is essential for completing the LNG logistics chain in Italy.

The first cargo, amounting to 4000 m3, was delivered by the small LNG carrier Green Zeebruge, operated by Axpo. With this first fully Italian bunkering operation, FSRU Toscana is the first terminal in Italy to offer small scale LNG service, which is essential for providing concrete support for the decarbonisation of the maritime and land transport sectors.

The service provides for the loading of LNG from the terminal onto small LNG carriers which can then refuel, directly at sea, liquefied natural gas-fuelled ships, or discharge the product at coastal storage facilities in major Mediterranean ports.

The growing interest in the market was also confirmed by the results of the first auctions dedicated to small scale LNG, which took place in October and December 2025, in which a total of 15 slots were allocated. In the coming months, OLT will make new slots available to meet the needs of operators.

The FSRU Toscana terminal is ready to receive and handle bio-LNG thanks to its recent ISCC EU certification (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification), a standard recognised by the EU and applicable internationally that guarantees the sustainability and traceability of renewable energy supply chains, in accordance with the RED III Directive.

Thanks to its Virtual Liquefaction service, OLT already allows users to carry out transactions at the PSV and receive LNG in the terminal's tanks; now, thanks to ISCC certification, gas traded as biomethane can be identified as bio-LNG.

Bio-LNG enables significant reductions in CO 2 emissions, is compatible with traditional LNG infrastructure and, together with small scale LNG, offers a ready-to-use and realistic solution to support the energy transition.

By obtaining ISCC certification, OLT confirms its commitment to providing the country with an increasingly flexible and secure energy infrastructure capable of supporting the use of fuels with a reduced environmental impact.