Gasum powers Equinor's platform supply vessel with bio-LNG

Gasum is collaborating with Equinor on a series of bio-LNG bunkering operations in the Port of Dusavik, Stavanger. Gasum is bunkering ISCC-EU certified mass balanced bio-LNG to Equinor’s chartered platform supply vessel Island Crusader.

The first bio-LNG delivery was successfully carried out in mid-July 2024. Gasum will continue to supply Island Crusader with 2 – 3 truckloads of bio-LNG approximately every other week. Each truckload contains about 22 t of bio-LNG.

Both Gasum and Equinor are committed to ambitious sustainability goals to enable a cleaner energy future. Equinor’s goal is to become a net-zero emissions energy company by 2050 and the bio-LNG deliveries to Island Crusader is one step on the journey towards achieving this goal.

Biogas is a fully renewable and environmentally-friendly fuel with lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions that are, on average, 90% lower when compared with fossil fuel use. Biogas can be used in all the same applications as natural gas, including as a road and maritime transport fuel and as energy for industry.

The Island Crusader also features battery hybrid technology, which further improves its environmental performance.

Biogas production is part of the circular economy, as biogas is produced from waste feedstocks such as biowaste, sewage sludge, manure, and other industrial and agricultural side streams. The organic matter generated as a by-product of biogas production is high in nutrient content. These nutrients can be further recycled for use in industry and agriculture.

Gasum is dedicated to procuring more renewable gas to satisfy the increasing demand for sustainable energy. Gasum’s goal is to offer 7 TWh of renewable gas to its customers yearly by 2027, including biomethane and e-methane. A large portion of this volume relies on establishing long-term partnerships with trusted and certified biogas producers throughout Europe.

Achieving this goal would mean combined carbon dioxide reduction of 1.8 million tpy for Gasum’s customers.

Gasum is able provide bio-LNG bunkering services to all shipping companies that have vessels running on LNG as LNG and bio-LNG are fully interchangeable. They can also be mixed at any ratio.