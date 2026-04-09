Singapore LNG awards jetty EPC contract
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Singapore LNG has awarded the EPC contract for the development of its tertiary jetty to Rotary Engineering Pte Ltd. A simple signing ceremony was held to mark this milestone.
The tertiary jetty will provide small scale LNG unloading and reloading capabilities and play a key role in supporting the further growth of LNG bunkering in Singapore.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/09042026/singapore-lng-awards-jetty-epc-contract/