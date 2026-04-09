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  4. Singapore LNG awards jetty EPC contract

Singapore LNG awards jetty EPC contract

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LNG Industry,

Singapore LNG has awarded the EPC contract for the development of its tertiary jetty to Rotary Engineering Pte Ltd. A simple signing ceremony was held to mark this milestone.

The tertiary jetty will provide small scale LNG unloading and reloading capabilities and play a key role in supporting the further growth of LNG bunkering in Singapore.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/09042026/singapore-lng-awards-jetty-epc-contract/

 
 

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