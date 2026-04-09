Gasum opens bio-LNG filling station

Gasum's bio-LNG filling station in Joensuu has opened. The station has already been providing compressed biogas for lighter vehicles, and with the expansion, the station now also serves heavy traffic.

It is Finland's easternmost bio-LNG filling station and it will significantly improve the availability of bio-LNG in Eastern Finland. With the opening of the Joensuu station, Gasum will now have a total of 23 stations in the bio-LNG refuelling network for heavy-duty vehicles in Finland.

“Over the past 10 years, Gasum's goal has been to build a comprehensive and efficient filling station network that supports the transition to a low-emission fuel alternative throughout the Finnish main road artery network. With the new station, more and more transport companies will have the opportunity to make the responsible choice of using biogas in logistics,” said Juho Kurra, Head of Business, Traffic Finland, Gasum.

The opening of the liquefied gas station will also increase the operational reliability of the distribution of compressed gas, as the liquefied gas can be vaporised for distribution at the compressed gas station, if necessary. An additional refuelling point for buses that will be opened in connection with the station expansion will also bring additional relief.

Jukka Komulainen, Business Director at the bus company Savonlinja, is pleased with the expansion. In the past, the station has run out of gas from time to time. The number of gas buses operated by Savonlinja will increase to 55 in August 2026. The company uses them to operate local transport in several cities in Eastern Finland.

In the competitive tendering process for the routes, gas and electricity were prioritised by the City of Joensuu. Komulainen says that because you can drive throughout the day (about 500 – 600 km) with biogas, on one tank, gas was an easy choice for them.

“Both drivers and customers have been satisfied. In addition, driving with biogas is circular economy at its best, because fuel is produced here in our own region from various waste streams. A gas bus is also a smaller investment than a similar electric vehicle.”