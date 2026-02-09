Port of Rotterdam increases bio-LNG bunkering

In 2025, maritime shipping bunkered 3000 t more fuel in Rotterdam than in 2024. In total, maritime shipping bunkered 9.8 million t of fuel.

For the first time, vessels bunkered more than 1 million m3 of LNG in Rotterdam, including a growing volume of bio-LNG: 17 644 m3. This represents more than a six-fold increase compared to 2024, when the total amounted to 2775 m3. The volume of biomethanol bunkered also rose sharply: 11 819 t in 2025 compared with 3946 t the year before.

In addition, the total volume of all bioblended fuels decreased by 14% compared to 2024. From 3Q25 onwards, however, volumes began to climb again following the dip in 2024.

This decline in 2H24 was caused by increased availability of bioblended fuels in Asia, after the EU imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese biodiesel.

In April 2025, the first ship-to-ship ammonia transfer took place in the Port of Rotterdam, at a terminal quay. This marks an important step in preparing the port for vessels that will sail on green ammonia in the future and wish to bunker this fuel in Rotterdam.