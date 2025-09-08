GTT receives order from Hanwha Ocean for carrier tank designs

During 3Q25, GTT received a new order from the Korean shipyard, Hanwha Ocean, for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of shipowner, Hanwha Shipping – an entity affiliated with Hanwha Group and based in the US.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 174 000 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

With this new contract, GTT continues to contribute to the expansion of the North American LNG value chain, supporting its shipyard partners and shipowners with high-performance technologies tailored to a dynamic and fast-evolving market.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 1Q28.